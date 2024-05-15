Anti-Israel students from four Halifax universities band together to demand free tuition, housing

Anti-Israel student groups from four Halifax, NS, universities have set up campus encampments and refuse to leave until administrators meet their demands. Included in the protesters’ demands are free tuition and housing for all students. The lengthy lists released by groups at each school include the usual demands for universities to “divest” from ties to Israeli universities and businesses, but have added schools must also “disclose” such ties to student groups.On Friday, students from Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (NSCAD), Dalhousie University, University of King's College and St. Mary's University banded together to form the group Students for the Liberation of Palestine, per local media The Coast. Administrators must “immediately disclose and divest from any investments that sustain settler-colonial projects, including the Zionist state known as Israel,” wrote the student group on social media. By Monday, students from three of the four universities had published their separate but similar demands. The student union at NSCAD along with the Student Action Group released a list of no less than 12 demands, including “public disclosure of the entirety of the NSCAD investment portfolio” and “immediate divestment from all weapons manufacturing, military supplying, and companies operating in Israel or the occupied Palestinian territories.”NSCAD students also demanded an “apology” from a faculty member for allegedly sending an email curbing protesters’ “right to speak truth to power” and an “apology” and “resignation” from NSCAD President Dr. Peggy Shannon.Included on the list was “anti-oppression training for ALL faculty and administration at NSCAD, focusing particularly on Queerness, indigeneity, and anticolonialism,” as well as “free tuition for all students" and “free housing for all students.”They demand “the implementation of a Palestinian Art History course,” “a scholarship offering free tuition and housing for one student currently living in Palestine,” and “that the NSCAD Board of Governors be made up entirely of students, faculty, and staff, with at least 50% +1 seat on the Board being held by students.”Further, NSCAD must “move all its banking to a credit union,” immediately break its lease with the Port Authority regarding its campus at the port and make “a commitment of no financial dealings” in the future, and reinvest “all funds divested through the process of realizing the above demands” to rebuild “universities from the Gaza Strip that have been destroyed.”Students from the other Halifax universities have released demands parroting those of NSCAD.