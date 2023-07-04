Dr. Naomi Wolf

An outspoken author who criticized Pfizer after reading thousands of pages of their COVID-19 vaccine trials has recounted her dramatic brush with death in a substack post.

Not Dead Yet was the title of the July 4 post on Outspoken with Dr. Naomi Wolf podcast. The Jewish author was celebrated as a Democrat voice of feminism in the 1990s and advised Al Gore in his 2000 presidential bid, but has recently become a strident critic of COVID-19 vaccines.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Left Coast
Dr. Naomi Wolf is an amazing story . . . from Woke to Awake . . .

She is correct, there are forces who are trying to destroy not only the US Republic but ALL of the Western Democracies. They are mostly creatures of the left, but RINOs & other subversives are working hard to destroy.

Inept leaders like the lifelong Grifter Joe Biden, now senile and barely functioning have sold out the Republic for 50 years.

In Canada the Turdough family is equally inept and corrupt . . . the present Lieberal Cabinet is a gaggle of losers, spies & ingrates all working with the WEF.

peacefulowl67
One of the silver linings of the Pandemic Moral Panic of the past three years is that I have been opened up to the writing and thinking of people I would have otherwise ignored. Naomi Wolf is one example. I would disagree with her on many subjects I am sure, but her intrepid work in exposing what has been forced upon societies (culminating in her book The Bodies of Others) has been so valuable. I wish her a speedy recovery.

