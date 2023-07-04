An outspoken author who criticized Pfizer after reading thousands of pages of their COVID-19 vaccine trials has recounted her dramatic brush with death in a substack post.
Not Dead Yet was the title of the July 4 post on Outspoken with Dr. Naomi Wolf podcast. The Jewish author was celebrated as a Democrat voice of feminism in the 1990s and advised Al Gore in his 2000 presidential bid, but has recently become a strident critic of COVID-19 vaccines.
“I can’t yet describe fully what I experienced at the hospital, since I am not yet entirely out of medical danger,” Wolf wrote.
“But suffice to say that my stay there involved the final three of what had been five days with no food or water, as I had lain, hooked up to an IV, with an acute abdominal infection, post-appendectomy.”
Wolf had her appendix removed at another hospital, but was transferred to this one as complications ensued. More complications followed in a most unexpected way.
“The morning of what was supposed to have been the day on which my procedure was to have taken place, we sustained a four and a half hour power outage (‘Unprecedented’, as the staff said wonderingly), leaving the massive brand-new hospital facility in unnerving darkness, even as the small, cozy, 1970s-era original right next door, trundled along with all its lights on,” she wrote.
“By the end of my Day Five with no food or water, the staff at the Vortex Hospital told me that, due to the power outage, the procedure…was being delayed further and further into the future.”
Wolf’s worries were met with weak reassurance that left her in a panic.
“If you don’t get seen after Day Seven we’ll just put you on a feeding tube,” a nurse told Wolf, who felt her will to survive beginning to ebb.
“When I could fight no longer, I thought weakly of my loved ones; and realized dimly that even though I no longer cared if I survived or not, that they would care if this was indeed the end of my life,” she wrote.
“So I asked God to please save my life. I also told God that if He spared my life I would write all the things I was currently scared to write — I knew He knew exactly what those things were — and then I collapsed into a feverish dream.”
Wolf said she seemed to change into her nine-year old self and encountered her father in his 30s, a time before her memory. He held her hand as they talked.
“I got to ask him every question that had haunted me, and he answered them one by one, and the answers set my mind entirely at ease,” she said.
“After all the questions had been answered, I asked, neutrally curious, if I was staying there. He gestured toward a broad silvery stream, like the runnels on an estuary, that cut off the wet sand on that strand of beach, from some other place; and indicated that no, I was now to cross back over that shimmering divide.”
Wolf had her surgery after all.
“Then, after a night of recovery— after seven days without food or water — I was ordered a breakfast,” she said.
“And then I was free to go.”
After the brush with death, Wolf welcomed back life with more joy than ever.
“The sunlight outside was dazzling. I wanted to kiss the earth, and every human being I saw. I loved the mulch. I loved the Hondas. I loved the security guard,” she said.
“The red tiger lilies in front of the parking garage looked…like the most beautiful flowers I’d seen in my life — trumpets of rusty glory.”
Pfizer was forced to release thousands of pages of documents when ordered to do so by a judge. Wolf told Hillsdale College two months ago what the documents contained in a YouTube video since viewed almost one million times.
“The last three years have shown me my former world has totally imploded…but the happy part is that now something is happening in this country and that left and right are losing any meaning."
"And what really matters is what I’ve found is that my brothers and sisters are right here in this room. My brothers and sisters are anyone who cares about the constitution, liberty, and freedom.”
As she marked July 4, Wolf thought her experience paralleled that of the United States.
“But looking back over recent history, and out over this land, we see: our victory is that we are not yet in a state of defeat; on this Independence Day of 2023, our Republic is Not Dead Yet,” she wrote.
“I’m thanking God on this Independence Day for second chances. I will try to make the most of my restored second chance at life.
“Thanking God too on this day that ‘the enemy’ did not yet succeed, three years in of trying, at murdering our Republic.”
(2) comments
Dr. Naomi Wolf is an amazing story . . . from Woke to Awake . . .
She is correct, there are forces who are trying to destroy not only the US Republic but ALL of the Western Democracies. They are mostly creatures of the left, but RINOs & other subversives are working hard to destroy.
Inept leaders like the lifelong Grifter Joe Biden, now senile and barely functioning have sold out the Republic for 50 years.
In Canada the Turdough family is equally inept and corrupt . . . the present Lieberal Cabinet is a gaggle of losers, spies & ingrates all working with the WEF.
One of the silver linings of the Pandemic Moral Panic of the past three years is that I have been opened up to the writing and thinking of people I would have otherwise ignored. Naomi Wolf is one example. I would disagree with her on many subjects I am sure, but her intrepid work in exposing what has been forced upon societies (culminating in her book The Bodies of Others) has been so valuable. I wish her a speedy recovery.
