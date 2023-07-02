Laith Marouf

Federal bureaucrats missed a $133,822 grant application from a known anti-Semite because it was filed in his wife's name.

Blacklock's Reporter says records show the grant for Laith Marouf raised “no flags” at the Department of Canadian Heritage. MPs protested funding for Marouf after he was banned from Twitter for fantasizing about shooting Jews.

