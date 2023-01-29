CRTC-Shaw

The $26 billion buyout of two of Canada’s four largest telecom companies will impact consumers, federal anti-trust lawyers yesterday told the House of Commons industry committee. Rogers Communications’  proposed purchase of Shaw Communications of Calgary has passed all regulatory hurdles to date, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“We conducted an exhaustive investigation,” testified Jeanne Pratt, senior deputy commissioner with the Competition Bureau. “We did find the proposed merger between Rogers and Shaw was likely to substantially lessen competition in Alberta and British Columbia.”

Drax
Drax

Bell, Rogers and Telus are as corrupt as politics greed for dominance and Shaw is "taking away business from them". Telus can't be trusted, it's been spying and collecting data for JT Castro.

MLC
MLC

It may be argued the largest obstacle to the effective and less costly telecommunications in Canada is the federal government - CRTC in particular.

The myopic and obsessive mania to preserve Canadian content while catering to the existing msm/media and telco's by the federal government - in particular the current Liberal/subNDP is creating a "planned economy" in this area. Even the Bills C-11 & 18 are further examples of this desire for control and purchased subservience in the media.

There may be some partial solution such as Starlink (Musk) that still require means around the CRTC et al. Perhaps the competition bureau should consider actual competition in the market.

Disillusioned
Disillusioned

Again we have learned nothing. Mega companies are a mega problem. It wasn’t that long ago the US almost sunk itself with this ideology. The “to big to fail”, failed the US has still not recovered from the crash, it probably never will. So here we go allowing it in Canada! Way to go Trudeau just another bad decision made for the good of Canada.

