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Anti-UCP protesters beat their drum as thousands attend Smith's pancake breakfast

A smattering of protesters tried to dampen the mood Monday morning at Premier Danielle Smith’s annual Stampede pancake breakfast outside the McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary.
A smattering of protesters tried to dampen the mood Monday morning at Premier Danielle Smith’s annual Stampede pancake breakfast outside the McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary.Courtesy of Derek Fildebrandt via X.
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Danielle Smith
Stampede Breakfast
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Calgary Stampede 2026
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