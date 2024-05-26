Anticipation grows for the 2024 Reclaiming Canada Conference

An annual conference for Canadian renewal just one month away continues to gain interest from attendees and attract new speakers.Former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford, Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, entrepreneur Steve Kirsch, rapper and podcaster Zuby, and Chris Scott will speak at the Reclaiming Canada Conference slated for June 20-22 in Victoria.Some high-profile speakers already confirmed by early April, including Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Peter McCullough, Lauren Chen, Lauren Southern, Drea Humphrey, Tamara Lich, John Carpay, and Clyde Nichols.The conference is the first public event Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have attended together in years, as court-imposed conditions have kept them apart until recently.Barber expressed his anticipation in an interview with WeUnify conference spokeswoman Karla Joy Treadway."It's going to be an amazing experience once again. I look forward to it. I'm excited. We're just about a month away from it now, so it's getting close," Barber said.The Victoria Conference Centre hosts 1,500 people and Barber hopes every seat will be taken."I would love to see that building packed," Barber said."I can't wait.".Premier Brian Peckford has been a mainstay at the annual event, which is being held for the third time."I've watched it grow, and now to take on now a sort of international kind of flavour with having people not just from Canada but the United States involved, people who have been keenly involved in the freedom movement for quite some time," Peckford said in a post to Twitter ("X")."I'm eager to be a part of this conference in June to annunciate where I think there are some avenues through which we have to follow in order to restore the freedom which has been lost over the last three or four years.".In an interview with Western Standard, Treadway said the event hopes to connect "moderate, critical-thinking Canadians" with conservatives and "freedom people" to share "big ideas" and "practical solutions.""The Reclaiming Canada Conference is the first really practical thing that I've seen in this freedom movement in a really long time," she said."The purpose of the event is to have conversations, create solutions, combat censorship [and] disinformation from our government, and help remind Canadians that there is something that you can do, because I think a lot of people after the last four years are feeling disheartened. They're feeling like what they do doesn't matter. They're feeling like politics doesn't matter," she said.Treadway said despite organizers have taken pains not to be polarizing, but their best efforts did not convince anyone from the left to participate in an official capacity. Although live stream options will be provided, she encourages those interested to be there in person."After the last few years, a lot of us became really isolated by everything that went down. We were intentionally divided," she said."It's really not only inspiring and uplifting to be in a room of change makers, I think you're going to learn a lot of things at this conference that you personally can do to change Canada for the better."Treadway also takes heart that those south of the border are paying attention to problems here."I'm excited to hear the Canadian speakers as well as the Americans," she said."I love that other countries are coming in to say no, we want to help Canada. So even if Canadians can't see it, I find it really reassuring that other countries also see the problems that are going on here right now."For VIP ticket holders, the event kicks off Friday June 21 at the Union Club, beginning with a one-hour reception with guest speakers. A VIP dinner follows and a networking social closes out the evening.Doors open at noon at the Victoria Conference Centre on Saturday June 22. Guest speakers will discuss reclaiming health and science until 4 p.m., followed by a VIP dinner. Speakers will discuss reclaiming tech and media in the session following, followed by a networking social and VIP meal.A VIP breakfast takes place Sunday June 23 at 8 am. Democracy and law is the morning topic. Following a VIP lunch, reclaiming the future will be the final topic. Early bird pricing is no longer available. A live stream will be provided.