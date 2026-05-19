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April food costs ease, but grocery prices keep rising across Canada

Canadians will be happy to know food costs decreased in April to 3.5% when comparing the rate to a month earlier in March at 4%. However, this does not mean the most commonly bought grocery products still did not increase.
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Dr. Sylvain Charlebois
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Food Professor
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