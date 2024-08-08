Arbitration for Sask teachers' contract delayed until after election

Arbitration proceedings to resolve a contract dispute with Saskatchewan teachers won't occur until seven weeks after the next provincial election. In a press release Thursday afternoon, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced dates have been finalized for arbitration proceedings between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.The arbitration hearing will take place December 16 to 20 in Saskatoon, nearly two months after the provincial election, which according to fixed election date laws, will occur on or before October 28. During the arbitration hearing, both sides will have the opportunity to submit written positions and make presentations on the two issues: wages and class complexity-accountability framework. The panel will weigh the facts and rationale presented and the arbitrator’s decision will be delivered in the form of a legally binding written report, delivered after the process has been completed. Any awards through the arbitration process will become part of the final Provincial Collective Bargaining Agreement.The Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee previously named Dawn Harkness and Greg Chatlain, respectively, as their nominees for the panel. Daniel Ish, a former University of Saskatchewan law professor and dean of the College of Law, will serve as arbitrator.