Arctic ambassador fined for breaching Conflict of Interest Act

Canada's Arctic ambassador has been fined for violating the federal Conflict of Interest Act after failing to provide required financial disclosure documents following her appointment, renewing scrutiny of what critics say are weak penalties for ethics violations.Blacklock's Reporter says Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein imposed a $400 fine on Virginia Mearns, who earns an annual salary of about $181,000, for failing to submit supporting documents within the 60-day deadline required under the Act after becoming Arctic ambassador last September.According to the commissioner's notice, Mearns was penalized for her "failure to provide within 60 days of appointment as part of a confidential report, supporting documents considered necessary to ensure compliance with the Act."The Conflict of Interest Act requires public office holders to disclose financial information, including significant debts, investment income, rental properties and other assets, to ensure compliance with federal ethics rules.The commissioner's notice does not specify what documents Mearns failed to provide.Mearns, a former political aide in Nunavut and former executive director of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, was appointed Arctic ambassador on Sept. 15.Following her appointment, she said her role would focus on representing northern communities internationally."As Arctic Ambassador I am committed to amplifying the voice of Northerners on the international stage, sharing their knowledge, priorities and vision for the future," Mearns said at the time. "My approach is rooted in listening."The Ethics Commissioner's office typically issues administrative monetary penalties only after repeated efforts to obtain required information have failed.Previous cases suggest fines are generally imposed only after multiple reminders go unanswered.In 2020, Liberal MP James Maloney was found in breach of the House of Commons Conflict of Interest Code after failing to complete mandatory disclosures despite repeated contact from the ethics office. Records showed officials attempted to reach him 15 times before then-ethics commissioner Mario Dion ordered him to issue a public apology, the maximum penalty available under the parliamentary code..The maximum fine under the federal Conflict of Interest Act is $500, a limit that has drawn criticism from MPs.During a 2022 meeting of the House of Commons ethics committee, then-Conservative MP Damien Kurek argued the penalties were too low to deter misconduct."When folks ask what the penalty is and I outline some of the details in the Act, $500 is certainly not significant in the eyes of many Canadians and I would agree with them," Kurek told the committee.The Conservative Party has previously proposed substantially increasing the maximum penalties for ethics violations.During the 2019 federal election campaign, the party pledged to raise the maximum fine from $500 to $20,000. Two years later, it proposed fines of up to $50,000, arguing penalties should be proportionate to the seriousness of the offence and the offender's financial circumstances.