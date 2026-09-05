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Are laptops making law students dumber? U of T and others think so

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University Of California
University Of Toronto
University Of Chicago
laptop ban
laptop ban in law schools
U of T bans laptops in schools
Henry NR Jackman Faculty of Law
laptop ban in classrooms
laptop ban in university
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