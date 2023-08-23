Javier Milei

Javier Milei 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Argentinian economist Javier Milei is being viewed as a real contender in new polls that have emerged since he upended expectations by coming first in the primary elections one week ago. 

“Even Kirchneristas changed sides and voted for Milei,” Universidad Nacional de Cordoba political science professor Valeria Brusco told CBC News on Wednesday. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

I have not looked too deeply into his background or all he represents, but I have to say I am interested in what I have heard so far. The ideas may seem fringe and radical, but maybe more countries need people who call for a real return to what the role of govt in society should be. No more tinkering reformers. Our woes start with a permanent political class that is corrupt and enabled by a politicized fiat money system. When someone advocates the ideas he is, does it make us think that the real problem is "the game" and politicians who talk about marginal tinkering are not the answer? (or maybe both he and I are bonkers...lol)

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.