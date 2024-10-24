Armed Alberta man charged with forcible confinement released on $500 bail

A 26-year-old man from High Level is facing multiple charges, including forcible confinement and numerous firearms-related offences, after an incident involving domestic violence.On October 7, RCMP in High Level responded to a report of a woman being forcibly confined and assaulted by her domestic partner. Officers entered the residence under exigent circumstances and safely secured the victim. The suspect, identified as Matthew Croy, was arrested at the scene.Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed at the residence, resulting in the seizure of a restricted firearm, six non-restricted firearms, various ammunition, suspected cocaine, and hard body armour.Croy has been charged with several serious offences, including:Possession of a restricted firearm without a licenceSeven counts of unauthorized possession of firearmsUsing a firearm in the commission of forcible confinementForcible confinementAssault causing bodily harm by choking, suffocating, or stranglingAssaultUttering threatsCroy was brought before a Justice of the Peace and released on $500 cash bail with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 4, at the High Level Alberta Court of Justice.Authorities are reminding the public of the importance of reporting domestic violence. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.