Armed suspect arrested after 12-hour standoff and police shooting near Grande Prairie

A 12-hour police standoff in Grande Prairie County ended with an armed suspect in custody after shots were exchanged with officers, prompting an independent investigation into RCMP actions.Grande Prairie Rural RCMP, assisted by the Alberta RCMP emergency response team, were called to the 9700 block of 42 Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 12 to execute an arrest warrant for assault and a search warrant on the property. Police said intelligence indicated the suspect was armed with firearms and posed a danger.Officers quickly established containment around the area to protect the public, police and the suspect. RCMP negotiators made repeated efforts to communicate with the individual while specialized intervention strategies were deployed throughout the day.During the standoff, police say the suspect fired a gun at officers. At least one officer returned fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the exchange..The standoff ended around 6:30 p.m. when the suspect was arrested without further incident. Police said a loaded handgun was found in the suspect’s waistband during a search. The individual was taken to hospital to be treated for non-firearm-related injuries sustained during the incident.RCMP have charged Terence Gordon Shewfelt, 44, with forcible confinement, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, assault with a weapon, and three weapons offences.Because Shewfelt sustained injuries during police action, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the officers’ conduct. RCMP have also launched an internal review examining training, policy, police response and the duty status of the members involved.