Army Cadets seek $80M funding boost as inflation drives up program costs

Canada's Army and Air Cadet organizations are asking Ottawa for an additional $80 million over the next decade, warning inflation and rising operating costs are putting one of the country's oldest youth programs under increasing financial strain.In a joint pre-budget submission to the House of Commons finance committee, the Army Cadet League and Air Cadet League said they need significantly more federal support to offset mounting expenses for facilities, transportation, insurance and administration."The Cadet program is facing increasing financial pressures," the organizations wrote.Blacklock's Reporter said according to the submission, the cadet leagues collectively raise more than $30 million each year to cover costs not paid by the Canadian Armed Forces, including hall rentals, liability insurance, transportation, equipment and administrative support.The organizations say current federal funding covers only about 30% of their operating and administrative expenses.Both the Army and Air Cadet leagues are requesting an additional $8 million annually for the next 10 years, bringing total federal grants and local support funding to roughly $20 million per year from the current $5.5 million.The submission attributes the request to rising operating costs and an increasing reliance on community fundraising to maintain basic services, although it provides few additional details.The cadet movement dates back to 1917 and remains one of Canada's longest-running federally supported youth programs.Membership reached approximately 56,000 as recently as 2013, although participation has declined in recent years, mirroring trends reported by other youth organizations, including Scouts Canada..The leagues' funding request also comes as federal research suggests the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted youth participation in extracurricular activities.A 2025 Public Health Agency of Canada report found children and teenagers spent substantially more time on digital media during lockdowns and virtual schooling, with increased screen time associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety, inattention, irritability and hyperactivity.The Defence Department has also acknowledged public misconceptions about the cadet program.A 2018 report found one in 10 young Canadians believed joining cadets meant they would be required to enlist in the military at age 18.The same report said concerns about uniforms, military-style ranks and perceptions of cadets as "child soldiers" discouraged some families from participating, despite the program's focus on leadership, citizenship and personal development.While the Army and Air Cadet organizations are seeking additional federal funding, the Sea Cadet program did not submit a request to the finance committee.However, the Royal Canadian Navy announced in January it will spend $300,000 on a partnership with the Royal Canadian Geographic Society to develop Navy-themed educational materials for students in Grades 9 and 10 across Canada.