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Army Cadets seek $80M funding boost as inflation drives up program costs

Cadets
Cadets Courtesy Argonaut Cadet Training Centre/Facebook
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Department Of Defence
Public Health Agency Of Canada
Army Cadets
Army Cadet League and Air Cadet League
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