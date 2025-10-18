Arrest made at ostrich farm as CFIA operation continues in Edgewood

Mounties have arrested a man accused of breaching a police perimeter around the Universal Ostrich Farm, where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) continues an ongoing operation under a search warrant.According to Nakusp RCMP, officers took the man into custody on October 17 under section 35(1) of the Health of Animals Act for allegedly obstructing CFIA agents from carrying out their duties. He was later released with conditions barring him from returning to the property.The Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood remains under RCMP watch as CFIA investigators conduct their work. Police say they were called in by the CFIA to maintain peace and security while the federal agency carries out its enforcement action.“The CFIA is the lead agency in this dispute,” RCMP said in a statement. “We are committed to remaining impartial and mindful of our role to keep the peace and be part of the solution.”The investigation remains ongoing.