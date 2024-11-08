ARRESTED AGAIN: Yet more charges for Bonnyville teacher after contacting kids abroad

Janelle Arnold, a 35-year-old teacher in Bonnyville, has been charged with failing to comply with a release order after allegedly contacting two kids in New Zealand through social media. Bonnyville RCMP say Arnold sent money and gifts to the two young individuals, breaching conditions set by her previous release.The teacher was already charged with several sex offences against her students and nwas arrested again last month — this time charged with trying to lure a boy to her hotel room.Wainwright RCMP say the received a call Oct. 26 about 2 p.m. from a concerned family member of a boy."This youth had been speaking to an unknown female, on a messaging application, who was attempting to lure the youth and his friends to her hotel room," said a RCMP relaese.As a result of their investigation, Wainwright RCMP have arrested one individual in connection to this incident.Arnold has been charged with the following offences:Invitation to sexual touchingChild luringFailure to comply with Release OrderArnold was taken before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody. She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Wainwright.It was only last month Arnold, a teacher at Duclos School, was charged with sexual offences following allegations of inappropriate contact with a student.The Bonnyville RCMP arrested Janelle Arnold, 35, after receiving a report from concerned parents on September 5.The parents informed officers that Arnold allegedly sexually assaulted a student at the end of August and paid the student money in an attempt to keep the incident from being disclosed.Following an investigation, Arnold was arrested on September 6.Arnold has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. She was released on a release order with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on October 1, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Bonnyville.The RCMP confirmed that the victim is not a current student of Duclos School or Arnold.Authorities are encouraging anyone with further information or who may be a survivor to come forward and contact Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200.