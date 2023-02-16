Calgary police took a man and woman into custody in relation to the death of a Calgary toddler in 2021.
“Investigating the death of a child is incredibly difficult on all first responders and police officers,” said Calgary police Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a Thursday press release.
“For the past 16 months, we have worked tirelessly to ensure those responsible for Gabriel’s death were held accountable.”
The release said police and EMS were called to a residence located in the 2800 block of 14 Avenue SE for reports of an 18-month-old boy in medical distress in 2021. It said the child was found unresponsive upon arrival.
Despite the best efforts of first responders, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which identified the child as Calgary resident Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua.
Since Sinclair-Pasqua’s death, the release said detectives completed a lengthy, complex investigation. It added the investigation involved speaking with witnesses, reviewing evidence and autopsy results, and determining the events leading up to his death.
The death has since been declared a homicide.
A man and woman were taken into custody and charges are pending. No further details about their identities will be released until charges are formally laid.
“Our deepest condolences go out to those who continue to grieve Gabriel’s loss,” said Schiavetta.
This ordeal comes after it was determined in July an Edmonton man convicted of killing his 19-month-old son would serve two-thirds of his sentence after being released from prison because of tough conditions.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Hence, 3 years for murder of a child, reduced because of difficult conditions. I am
speechless.
“In the board’s overall analysis it has not lost sight...." They have indeed have lost sight and lost their minds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.