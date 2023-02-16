Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua

Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua was 18-months-old when he died.

 Courtesy CTV News Calgary

Calgary police took a man and woman into custody in relation to the death of a Calgary toddler in 2021. 

“Investigating the death of a child is incredibly difficult on all first responders and police officers,” said Calgary police Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a Thursday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

jgvansickle
jgvansickle

Hence, 3 years for murder of a child, reduced because of difficult conditions. I am

speechless.

“In the board’s overall analysis it has not lost sight...." They have indeed have lost sight and lost their minds.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.