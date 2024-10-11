Arrests made in Winnipeg animal torture videos posted to dark web

Two people have been arrested in connection to “horrible” animal torture videos posted on the dark web, Winnipeg Police (WPS) said Friday.Police found evidence of animal cruelty involving 10 cats and a rabbit.Some of the animals are believed to have been purchased on social media selling platforms for the purpose of making the torture videos.“Investigators told me that this is the worst case that they've dealt with — a very, very horrible case involving animal cruelty,” WPS spokesperson Const. Stephen Spencer told a press conference.The torture content was posted online between May and August.Irene Lima, 55, and Chad Kabecz, 40, both of Winnipeg, have been charged with multiple offences.They include killing or injuring animals; causing unnecessary suffering to an animal; failure to provide adequate medical attention to an ill or wounded animal; and inflicting acute suffering, serious injury or harm, or extreme anxiety or distress that significantly impairs an animal’s health or well-being.Both were previously known to police for undisclosed reasons.Both remain in custody.Project Artemis, named after the Greek goddess of nature and protection, was launched in August.WPS received a report from the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian Animal Welfare about videos and photographs of animals being killed and tortured.A citizen viewed the content and turned it in to the provincial veterinarian, said Spencer.That led to an investigation and a search warrant executed in the Lord Roberts area of south Winnipeg. The two people were arrested, and evidence was seized.Evidence of cruelty was found in the home.Spencer said 10 cats and a rabbit were located — but no animals were found alive.He pointed to a major crimes investigation into cats being killed in Point Douglas, another area of Winnipeg.Investigators don’t believe the cases are related.“And I can say, you know anecdotally when individuals that are believed to be involved in heinous crimes against helpless animals, that often leads to escalating violent behavior … So, we take that very seriously,” said Spencer.Anyone with concerns about the welfare of animals can contact the Provincial Animal Care Line at 204-945-8000. Citizens can also contact the Winnipeg Police Service or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org regarding criminal incidents involving animals.