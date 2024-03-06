ArriveCan accountants afraid of 'committing career suicide' by reporting misconduct

A union executive testified Tuesday federal accountants knew of misconduct in the failed $59.5 million ArriveCan program but were too frightened to speak out, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. Police investigations are ongoing into the Trudeau Liberals’ ArriveCan spending that paid millions in sweetheart contracts with favoured suppliers as the public surveillance program soared ten times over budget. Contractors pocketed 30% commissions and billed at the rate of $1,090 a day, said a February 12 report from the Auditor General’s office. President of the Association of Canadian Financial Officers (ACFO) Dany Richard told the Commons Public Accounts Committee accountants feared it would be “committing career suicide” to report irregularities in federal bookkeeping.“Our members are faced with this situation: ‘I know ethically I have to report this. How do I do this without committing career suicide? How do I do the right thing?’” said Richard, elaborating that as many as five accountants “flagged their concerns to management” over ArriveCan.“They know not to push too hard,” said Richard. “Look at the stories we hear in the media, what happens to whistleblowers.”“Do you know who your members raised their concerns to?” asked Conservative MP Kelly Block. “We don’t have the exact details,” replied Richard. “I can tell you why. Our members are afraid.”“People gave us information but they didn’t want to give us their name,” said Richard. “I had a few people reach out to me personally because they knew me. They said, ‘Dany, you cannot name me on this.’ They are concerned for their well-being. Blowing the whistle doesn’t do you any good.”“Some people raised red flags?” asked Bloc Québécois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné. “Exactly,” replied Richard. “Remember, the majority of our members are accountants. They do have Code Of Conduct obligations to raise anomalies. They have to do it and I am happy they do that. But because we are not protecting them, it is hard for them to go further.”“Too often you will hear this in media all the time,” continued Richard. “Somebody spoke up and their life became a living hell, because if you’re a bad actor you are going to try to cover up your tracks and that is at the cost of our members.”“All too often we receive a call from a member who is faced with a difficult choice,” said Richard. “Should they blow the whistle by speaking up at the risk of jeopardizing their career or do they simply flag their concerns and walk away? It is incredibly difficult.”