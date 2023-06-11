ArriveCAN

 

 Courtesy CBC

Government records show that only 11% of air travellers have used the ArriveCan app since it became optional. Previously, the app was required for all travellers until Oct. 1, 2022.

ArriveCAN

In an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons, the department of Public Safety showed out of the 9.97 million air travellers who arrived in Canada during the first quarter of this year, a total of 1.13 million individuals used the ArriveCan app, which is approximately 11%.

InnerPeace444
InnerPeace444

Another huge failure of the Liberal Commy Party. Feel bad for the travellers that couldn't get to the bathroom in time.

Report Add Reply

