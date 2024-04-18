News

ArriveCan contractor asked if he’s ‘willing to go to jail’ for Trudeau

ArriveCan contractor asked if he’s ‘willing to go to jail’ for Trudeau
ArriveCan contractor asked if he’s ‘willing to go to jail’ for TrudeauCPAC
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Blacklock’s Reporter
Conservative MP Larry Brock
Canadian taxpayers
ArriveCan contractor Kristian Firth
Ontario-based firm GC Strategies Inc.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news