Mandatory use of ArriveCAN app saved  Canadian travelers “about five minutes” at border crossings, says a Public Health Agency report. The claim contradicts Customs union complaints that lineups were so long travelers urinated themselves while waiting to clear border crossings, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“It saved about five minutes at the border for each traveler which significantly reduced overall processing time and points of contact at ports of entry,” the Agency wrote in a submission to the Commons government operations committee. No rationale or data was provided for the five-minute estimate.

