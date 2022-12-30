ArriveCAN

Travellers have to pre-register on the ArriveCAN application before they enter Canada for non-essential travel.

Data supplied by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows Canadians who did not adhere to federal COVID-19 rules when arriving in the country accumulated almost $15 million in fines, the majority of which have not been paid.

Travel restrictions, including providing proof of a negative test for COVID-19, mandatory hotel quarantine and uploading personal health information to the ArriveCan app were implemented by the federal government at the beginning of the pandemic, and it was only in October that the restrictions were lifted.

