 Bishop Azad Marshall on Twitter / X.

Pakistani police have arrested more than 100 people for attacking at least 21 churches and vandalizing hundreds of homes in Pakistan’s Punjab province following allegations that two Christian men had desecrated a copy of the Quran.

Rioters in the thousands burned churches and vandalized homes in a Christian enclave in the city of Jaranwala Aug 16. Police arrived 10 hours later, residents and community leaders told Reuters.

northrungrader
Strange, within days a police force found the arsonists and charged them, can we replace the RCMP with some of these police officers? Maybe they can find who burnt and vandalized all our Canadian churches?

