Arson damages pavilions at Christie Lake Conservation Area in Hamilton

TORONTO — A deliberately set fire tore through two pavilions at Christie Lake Conservation Area early Wednesday, causing more than $1 million in damage and forcing a YMCA summer camp to shut down for the rest of the week.Hamilton police and firefighters were called to the conservation area at 1002 Highway 5 in Flamborough around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, two pavilion buildings were already badly damaged. Investigators quickly determined the fire had been set on purpose.The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was notified but decided not to send anyone to the scene..The blaze hit right in the middle of summer programming. The YMCA runs Camp Chippewa at the site, and staff had to bus out 249 campers that morning. Everyone got off the property safely and there were no injuries, but the camp is closed for the week while the damage is sorted out.The conservation area itself stayed closed to the public on Thursday as crews worked to assess the site and make it secure.Police are looking for anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help. They ask people to call Acting Detective Constable Julia Bergsma at 905-546-8963.