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Arson damages pavilions at Christie Lake Conservation Area in Hamilton

Two structures heavily damaged in early-morning fire; YMCA summer camp forced to close for the week
The fires caused over $1 million in damages
The fires caused over $1 million in damagesHamilton Police
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Ontario
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Hamilton
Arson
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