Arsonists set two historic churches ablaze in Barrhead

Two historic churches in Barrhead, AB, were burned to the ground during intentional fires on Thursday night.The Barrhead RCMP responded to distress calls, first at 7:52 p.m. to The Glenreagh Church on RR 40 and later at 9:00 p.m. to The United Church on RR 54.Despite the swift response from Barrhead Fire Services, both places of worship suffered extensive damage. No injuries were reported.Following an initial investigation by fire examiners, it was confirmed that both fires were deliberately set. Barrhead is 120 km northwest of Edmonton.The motive behind these destructive acts remains unclear and RCMP, in collaboration with Barrhead Fire Services, are actively pursuing leads to determine the culprits and understand their motivations.Eyewitnesses at The Glenreagh Church reported seeing an older model two-tone truck leaving the scene, leading investigators to believe it may be linked to the arson incidents. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the vehicle or the individuals involved to come forward and assist in their ongoing investigation.Local law enforcement has issued a plea for cooperation from the public. If you have any information related to these crimes or the perpetrators, please contact Barrhead RCMP at 403-780-674-4848. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.tipsubmit.com, or via SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).The Alberta RCMP app, available on Apple and Google Play, provides a convenient platform for reporting crime online and accessing news and information related to the ongoing investigation.There have been scores of fires at churches across Canada after the discovery of 215 possible graves at a residential school in Kamloops.