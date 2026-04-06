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Artemis II flyby marks closest human approach to moon since Apollo era

The Artemis II crew present Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen (second from left) with his Gold Wings signifying his first flight into space.
The Artemis II crew present Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen (second from left) with his Gold Wings signifying his first flight into space. Courtesy of NASA
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Nasa
Space
Space Agency
Jeremy Hansen
Artemis Mission
Spaceflight
Artemis Program
Space Travel
Bloomberg
Space exploration
International
Canada and USA

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