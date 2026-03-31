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Artemis II launch set for April 1 as Canada’s Jeremy Hansen makes history

NASA is preparing to launch its first crewed mission to the moon in more than five decades.
NASA is preparing to launch its first crewed mission to the moon in more than five decades.NASA/Bill Ingalls
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Moon
Nasa
Space
Space Agency
Jeremy Hansen
Artemis Mission
Nasas Artemis Ii Mission
Spaceflight
Artemis Program
Astronaut
Space Travel
Space Force
Space exploration

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