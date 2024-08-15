News

‘AS DIVERSE AS POSSIBLE’: TO airport job posting looking to hire DEI-committed director

‘AS DIVERSE AS POSSIBLE’: TO airport job posting looking to hire DEI-committed director
‘AS DIVERSE AS POSSIBLE’: TO airport job posting looking to hire DEI-committed directorThe Pleb Reporter/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Government Subsidies
Toronto Pearson International Airport
Greater Toronto Airports Authority
diversity, equity, inclusion
CEO office
controversial DEI agenda

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news