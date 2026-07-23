'AS LONG AS IT TAKES': CPS continues search for missing 11-year-old Parker one week after disappearance

It has now been a week since the 11-year-old autistic boy Parker went missing and the Calgary Police Service (CPS) says the search has not stopped.Parker originally went missing last Thursday, July 16, at his home in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Dr. N.W. between 11:08 and 11:41 am.He was last seen on CCTV footage on July 16 at 12:52 pm in the 5500 block of Travis Cres. NE, and CPS stated Thursday they are still unable to locate his whereabouts beyond this point.CPS continues to ask residents, landlords, and realtors to check their properties located in the following communities: Travis St. N.E., Travis Cres. NE, Trelle Dr. N.E., Taylor Cres. N.E., Travis Pl. N.E., and Thomas St. N.E. This is even more essential since Parker has a "history of entering structures and locking doors behind him."."Through the coming days, we ask our residents to continually check their properties, checking their garages, their sheds, any boats that may be being stored at their homes, any RVs, any vehicles, trunks, and any area where someone of Parker's size could be found," stated Sgt. Scott Guterson, from CPS' Missing Persons Team, on Wednesday."We remain relentless in our commitment to finding answers to the question we are all asking: where is Parker?” continued Guterson Thursday.“While there may come a time when all realistic search avenues have been exhausted, we will not give up, and we will continue the missing person investigation for as long as it takes.”On Wednesday, CPS set up a Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) at the Thorncliffe Community Hall where residents were able to get support and resources..Public volunteers have also been meeting daily in the search for Parker, gathering at Thorncliffe Community Hall parking lot, providing water, snacks, maps, missing flyers, interactive map information and official handouts to assist in the search for Parker. CPS previously warned Tuesday many members of the public have been attempting to find Parker by "attending private residences, confronting residents & encouraging others through social media to investigate criminal tips on their own.""This behaviour is unacceptable & is putting community members at risk."They warned public volunteers not to do the following: "showing up at private homes, confronting residents or organizing your own investigations can hinder our efforts & draws police resources away from the search & investigation.".Parker is described as last been seen shirtless, wearing black shorts and black noise-canceling headphones; Parker has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4'11 and weighs around 90 lbs.CPS reminds the public that Parker is autistic and nonverbal, which means he can become startled when approached by strangers."If Parker is located, members of the public are asked not to approach him. Instead, keep him in sight and call 911 immediately."