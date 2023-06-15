Alberta's police watchdog cleared a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer after he opened fire on the driver of a car that travelled the wrong way down a one-way street holding a military parade.
"This use of force was proportionate, necessary, and reasonable in the circumstances, and ... no charges will be laid," said Matthew Black, assistant executive director of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, in a statement.
The drama took place Oct. 19, 2019, as a military parade took place down the Stephen Avenue Mall towards the Mewata Armoury.
CPS mountain bike unit officers were escorting the parade of 70 people and blocking off intersections allowing them to cross streets.
One of the officers was stationed at 8 Ave. and 6 St. S.W., when a man driving a stolen Toyota Corolla turned turned northbound on 6 St. The driver later admitted he had smoked meth prior to the incident.
The driver then turned the wrong way on 8 St., nearly striking the officer. At this point the parade was only 100 metres away.
Several officers then started to run after the vehicle, with guns drawn. The driver stopped and started to turn around, but went over small cement divider, through the bike lane, and onto the sidewalk.
The driver moved forward, nearly hitting another officer. As it continued forward the first officer opened fire with three rounds. As the vehicle accelerated away, the officer fired two more shots.
The driver then turned right on 6 St., ran a red light and was hit by a van on 6 Ave. S.W.
The driver suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, while a passenger, who was carrying 3.2 grams of fentanyl was hit in the leg with bullet fragments.
The driver told police he had no idea a parade was happening — he simply made a wrong turn and was trying to correct it.
"His actions are more consistent with a drug-intoxicated driver in a stolen vehicle who is trying to get away from police," said the ASIRT report.
"(The driver's) actions presented a serious risk to any other drivers, any pedestrians, and the officers. He could have killed any pedestrian, cyclist, (officer), or the driver of the van. His actions were criminal."
(4) comments
Need better aim
He should have been shot dead so he doesn’t cost us more!!
ASIRT, maybe, not AIRST???
What do you bet the driver (stoned) has a criminal record longer than a man's arm.
This is what releasing and mollycoddling criminals does, it just makes for more cost, more crime and more danger.
