ASIRT clears Calgary police after hijab-wearing, pregnant pro-Palestinian protester arrested during downtown blockade

Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared a Calgary police officer of wrongdoing after a pro-Palestinian, pregnant woman was arrested during a disruptive protest that blocked a major downtown intersection in November 2023.According to an ASIRT report, the incident unfolded on Nov. 19 when a splinter group broke away from a larger protest at city hall and shut down all four lanes of one-way traffic at 4 Ave. S.E. and Macleod Tr. Police moved in to disperse the crowd after protesters refused repeated directions to clear the roadway, leaving dozens of vehicles trapped with no ability to turn around.The affected person was part of the group that followed officers as they arrested her husband, who police identified as an organizer inciting the crowd with a megaphone and refusing to comply with directions. .ASIRT found the woman repeatedly advanced toward officers despite being told to move back and despite attempts by a family member to pull her away to de-escalate the situation.Body-worn camera footage reviewed by investigators shows officers physically pushing the woman back several times using minimal force. When she continued to advance, a police officer grabbed her to place her under arrest. ASIRT found she resisted, pulled away toward the crowd, and was taken to the ground in a controlled manner, landing on her buttocks. She then tried to stand and pull away again, resulting in a second takedown during which her head struck a stationary vehicle..During the struggle, the woman’s hijab became dislodged, exposing her hair. Video evidence shows officers and other protesters attempting to cover her head with a scarf as the arrest continued. Investigators found no evidence the officer deliberately pulled her hijab to take her to the ground, contradicting the woman’s claims.After being handcuffed, the woman continued to resist and yell at officers before being escorted from the intersection and later transported to Rockyview Hospital for assessment. .Medical records reviewed by ASIRT showed no injuries and no concerns following an obstetrical examination. She was discharged the same evening.ASIRT concluded the woman was lawfully arrested for assaulting a police officer, obstruction, and resisting arrest. Investigators determined the officer’s use of force was proportionate, necessary, and reasonable in response to her continued resistance and attempts to interfere with police duties during an illegal road blockade.“The level of force used escalated only in response to the affected person’s own actions,” the report states, adding officers had no way of knowing she was pregnant at the time of the arrest.As a result, ASIRT found no reasonable grounds to believe any officer committed a criminal offence.