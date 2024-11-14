ASIRT clears CPS officers who shot man charging them with shovel

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has concluded its investigation into a police-involved shooting on July 17, 2022, in Calgary, determining that the officers involved acted in self-defense and did not commit any criminal offence.The incident began at approximately 9:40 p.m. when a man, later identified as the affected person (AP), knocked on the door of a Calgary home, claiming someone was trying to kill him. The homeowners allowed him to hide in their backyard and called 911, reporting that the AP seemed frightened and appeared to be carrying a tool that resembled an ice pick.When officers two police officers arrived, they were informed that the AP might be armed and was in a state of distress. Body-worn camera (BWC) footage shows that shortly after their arrival at 9:56 p.m., the AP emerged from the side of the house, running toward the officers while holding a large shovel. In the moments that followed, both officers drew their handguns and fired, striking the AP once in the forearm.ASIRT’s report, citing BWC footage and witness statements, indicates that the AP, who later disclosed he had consumed methamphetamine prior to the incident, ran toward the officers with the shovel in hand. According to ASIRT, the officers perceived the AP’s rapid approach as a direct threat, prompting them to fire in self-defence.ASIRT analyzed the officers’ actions under Section 34 of the Criminal Code, which allows a person to use force if they reasonably believe it is necessary for self-defense. Given the AP’s behavior, ASIRT concluded that the officers’ decision to fire was reasonable under the circumstances, as they had limited time to react and were within close range of a potential attack.Emergency services arrived shortly after the shooting to treat the AP, who was transported to a hospital for his injuries. ASIRT's report confirmed that there was no reasonable basis to believe that the officers’ response was unlawful, clearing both officers of any criminal wrongdoing.