ASIRT clears Edmonton police in fatal child porn arrest shooting

Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared Edmonton Police Service officers in the fatal shooting of a man during the execution of a child porn search warrant, concluding the use of lethal force was justified, proportionate, and reasonable.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said its investigation found no evidence of unlawful conduct by two subject officers involved in the August 14, 2024 shooting, which occurred inside a basement suite during an arrest for child pornography offences.Officers from the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation unit, along with EPS patrol officers and RCMP members, attended the residence shortly after 6 a.m. to execute a search warrant and place the man under arrest.According to ASIRT, the encounter escalated within seconds in a confined stairwell after officers noticed a knife on the man’s belt and attempted to remove it for safety. The man suddenly produced a second knife from his pocket, opened the blade, and swung it toward nearby officers, stabbing one officer in the lower back.One officer fired an initial shot as the man attacked, followed by additional rounds as the struggle continued and the threat persisted. A second subject officer later fired a single shot once he had a clear line of sight. In total, 12 shots were fired over approximately three to five seconds.The injured officer was treated in hospital for a stab wound near the spine that did not result in serious internal injury. The affected person died at the scene despite immediate CPR by officers and paramedics..ASIRT’s investigation included interviews with officers, scene and forensic analysis, medical evidence, and a detailed audio recording that captured the entire incident in real time.An autopsy determined the man died from multiple gunshot wounds.In its legal analysis, ASIRT concluded the officers were lawfully in the residence and acted within the authority provided under sections 25 and 34 of the Criminal Code, which allow police to use necessary force to protect themselves or others from death or grievous bodily harm.“The force used was proportionate, necessary, and reasonable in all the circumstances,” ASIRT said in its final report. “There are no grounds to believe that an offence was committed.”