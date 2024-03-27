ASIRT clears Edmonton police officers in fatal shooting

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has cleared Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers for their actions in a March 12, 2022, fatal shooting.After a comprehensive investigation, ASIRT concluded that the use of force by the EPS officers was justified under the circumstances.The incident began when EPS received a 9-1-1 call providing the location of the individual, referred to as AP, who was listed as one of the "most wanted" persons in Edmonton, with 21 outstanding warrants for serious offences including sexual interference and weapons possession. AP was reported to be in possession of a firearm and had expressed a preference for death over incarceration.Surveillance and tactical teams were deployed and AP was located at an apartment complex. As officers moved to apprehend him, AP entered his vehicle, prompting officers to block him in with police vehicles. Subject Officer #1 (SO1) and Subject Officer #2 (SO2) positioned their vehicles to prevent AP from fleeing.SO1, stationed near the front of his vehicle, observed AP reaching into the backseat and then holding what appeared to be a firearm. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, AP failed to comply. Believing AP posed a lethal threat, both SO1 and SO2 discharged their firearms, resulting in AP's death.Investigations revealed that the apparent firearm turned out to be a paintball gun and another airsoft BB gun was found in AP's vehicle. Civilian witnesses and witness officers provided statements corroborating the events leading up to the shooting..SO1 and SO2, exercising their rights, chose not to attend ASIRT interviews but provided voluntary statements. Both officers justified their actions under the belief that AP posed an imminent threat to their lives and the lives of others, given his possession of what appeared to be a firearm and his refusal to comply with commands.ASIRT's analysis determined the officers' use of force was proportionate and reasonably necessary to neutralize the perceived threat posed by AP. Under sections 25 and 34 of the Criminal Code, officers are authorized to use force, including lethal force, to protect themselves and others from imminent harm.In conclusion, ASIRT found no evidence of unlawful or unreasonable conduct by the subject officers. Despite the tragic outcome, their actions were deemed necessary and justified in the circumstances.