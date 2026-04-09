ASIRT clears Edmonton police officers in shooting of knife-wielding group home resident

Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared two Edmonton Police Service officers in a 2024 shooting that left a group home resident with multiple gunshot wounds after he advanced on them with a knife.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was directed to investigate the June 9, 2024 incident, which began with a 911 call reporting an assault inside an Edmonton group home.According to the investigation, officers arrived shortly before 4:45 a.m. and were confronted almost immediately by the suspect, who exited the residence and walked toward them armed with a steak knife and a flashlight.Witnesses told investigators the man ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon and continued advancing while yelling at officers. Police attempted to subdue him using a conducted energy weapon, but it had no effect.With the distance closing to just a few feet, both officers opened fire, striking the man multiple times and bringing him to the ground. .Officers then handcuffed him and began first aid until paramedics arrived. He was transported to hospital and survived, though the full extent of his injuries is unknown as he declined to release his medical records.Civilian witnesses, including the original complainant, confirmed the man had assaulted a roommate prior to police arrival and continued behaving aggressively when officers arrived. Video evidence and scene analysis corroborated that officers were retreating as the man advanced with the knife.Investigators recovered the weapon at the scene along with a conducted energy weapon and multiple shell casings, confirming several shots were fired..In its analysis, ASIRT concluded the officers were lawfully carrying out their duties and faced a clear and immediate threat. The man’s refusal to comply, combined with the failure of less-lethal options, left officers with limited alternatives.Under section 25 of the Criminal Code, police are justified in using force — including lethal force — if they reasonably believe it is necessary to protect themselves or others from death or grievous bodily harm.ASIRT determined that threshold was met in this case, finding the officers acted proportionately, necessarily and reasonably in response to a lethal threat.As a result, no charges will be laid against either officer, bringing the investigation to a close.