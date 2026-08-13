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ASIRT clears RCMP officer after man dies following Taser arrest at River Cree Resort

Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared an RCMP officer who used a Taser on a man experiencing a mental health crisis shortly before he died at the River Cree Resort and Casino.
Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared an RCMP officer who used a Taser on a man experiencing a mental health crisis shortly before he died at the River Cree Resort and Casino.Photo provided by ASIRT
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Rcmp
Crime
Asirt
Enoch Cree Nation
Crime In Alberta
Matthew Block
river cree resort and casino
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Western Standard
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