ASIRT clears RCMP officer in Coutts border shooting after high-speed chase and armed suspect pursuit

In a decision released Tuesday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team concluded the officer’s actions were justified and that no criminal charges are warranted.The incident began the morning of February 4, 2025, when the suspect failed to stop for a secondary inspection at the Coutts port of entry and illegally entered Canada. Police were alerted and quickly determined the man had outstanding U.S. charges related to firearm theft and assaulting a peace officer.RCMP and Alberta Sheriffs attempted an initial traffic stop, but the suspect fled, triggering a prolonged pursuit that lasted roughly 90 minutes and spanned highways near Lethbridge.During the chase, the suspect drove at speeds up to 150 km/h, at times travelling in the wrong direction on Hwy. 4 and narrowly avoiding collisions with oncoming traffic, including semi-trucks and a snowplow.Officers also reported the man repeatedly held a handgun to his own head while driving, raising concerns about both public safety and the potential for a violent confrontation.Attempts to stop the vehicle using tire deflation devices and a tactical vehicle intervention were initially unsuccessful. The pursuit ended after a spike belt slowed the vehicle, forcing it into a ditch..The suspect then fled on foot while still armed, running toward nearby rural homes and ignoring repeated police commands to surrender.ASIRT found the officer, armed with a shotgun, fired a single round as the suspect approached a residence, believing there was an imminent risk to officers and civilians in the area.“The [officer] believed that the [suspect] was ready to challenge and take on the police,” the report said, noting concerns the man could enter a home or quickly turn his weapon on officers.The suspect continued fleeing before being confronted in a nearby field, where a police dog was deployed. As the dog engaged, the man shot himself in the head.An autopsy later confirmed the cause of death as suicide. Toxicology results showed the presence of multiple substances, including alcohol, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and LSD. The report also noted a history of mental health issues..ASIRT determined the officer’s gunshot did not strike the suspect and did not contribute to his death, but still assessed whether the use of force was justified under the Criminal Code.Investigators concluded the officer acted lawfully in the execution of his duties and reasonably perceived a lethal threat given the suspect’s behaviour, including high-speed evasion, refusal to comply with police, and continued possession of a firearm near residential properties.“The [suspect’s] dangerous driving pattern combined with his persistent efforts to evade police… supported legitimate officer safety and public safety concerns,” the report found.ASIRT ruled the use of force was proportionate, necessary and reasonable, stating there were no viable alternatives at the time to prevent the suspect from potentially harming officers or members of the public.As a result, the watchdog concluded there are no reasonable grounds to believe an offence was committed, bringing the case to a close.