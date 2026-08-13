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ASIRT clears RCMP officers in Ermineskin Cree Nation shooting

Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared two RCMP officers who shot and wounded an armed man during a 56-second confrontation on Ermineskin Cree Nation.
Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared two RCMP officers who shot and wounded an armed man during a 56-second confrontation on Ermineskin Cree Nation.Photo provided by ASIRT
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Rcmp
Crime
Asirt
Crime In Alberta
Matthew Block
Ermineskin Cree Nation
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Western Standard
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