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ASIRT clears RCMP officers in fatal Tofield shooting after armed standoff

Man carrying a gun and a sword shortly before being shot to death by RCMP officers
Man carrying a gun and a sword shortly before being shot to death by RCMP officersCourtesy ASIRT
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Rcmp
Abpoli
Asirt
Ableg
Tofield

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