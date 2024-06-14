ASIRT finds CPS acted reasonably in shooting man stabbing police dog

An investigation by Alberta's police watchdog has cleared Calgary police officers who opened fire on a man who was repeatedly stabbing a police dog.A Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigation into a incident on February 19, 2022, has concluded that police officers acted reasonably and proportionately when confronting an individual who was attacking people with a walking stick and knife on 17 Ave. S.E.According to the report, the individual, referred to as "AP", was threatening and attacking several people, prompting multiple calls to the police. Officers arrived on the scene at 3:46 pm and attempted to de-escalate the situation by talking to AP and having his friend intervene. However, AP refused to drop his weapons despite repeated requests.At 4:02 pm, AP began moving towards the officers, prompting one officer to fire two less-lethal baton rounds. AP continued to charge at the officers, armed with a knife, and attacked a police service dog (PSD). .The officers used a conducted energy weapon (CEW) to subdue AP, and one officer fired his handgun as AP continued to attack the PSD.The investigation found that the officers' actions were necessary and reasonable to control AP and protect themselves and others from harm. The use of force was proportionate to the threat posed by AP, and there are no grounds to believe an offence was committed..The report concluded that the officers acted in accordance with the law and their training, and that their actions prevented further harm to themselves and others.The knifeman, who repeatedly said he wanted to go back to his home in South Sudan was declared dead at the scene.The police dog was rushed for emergency veterinarian surgery and survived....more to come