ASIRT finds Edmonton officer justified in shooting after man lunged with Taser

An Edmonton policewoman who shot a man outside a convenience store in May 2024 acted reasonably and within the law, according to an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) report released Wednesday.The incident occurred at a gas station on 92 St. and 144 Ave. when the officer, identified only as the subject officer (SO), entered the store to use the washroom. She was confronted by a man, referred to in the report as the affected person (AP), who displayed a “stun-gun”-style conducted energy weapon (CEW) and made remarks suggesting he had a gun. After briefly leaving the store, AP returned and advanced toward SO, prompting her to draw her service pistol and fire several rounds. AP suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.ASIRT investigators reviewed security footage, interviewed civilians and police officers on scene, and examined the CEW recovered from AP’s pocket. Witnesses reported that AP appeared erratic, possibly under the influence of a substance, and that he lunged at the officer with both hands toward her firearm. .Video evidence corroborated accounts that SO fired only after AP reached for her weapon.The report concludes that SO’s actions were justified under section 25 of the Criminal Code, which permits officers to use as much force as reasonably necessary to protect themselves or others. Investigators determined that AP’s attempt to seize the officer’s gun created a sudden and serious threat, leaving her with no reasonable alternative to using her firearm.Matthew Block, acting executive director of ASIRT, said in his release that the officer “was lawfully placed and acting properly in the execution of her duties” and that there was no evidence of unlawful or unreasonable conduct.The affected person declined to provide his account of the incident or authorize release of his medical records.