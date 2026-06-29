ASIRT investigates Calgary police arrest after man hospitalized in serious condition

CALGARY — Alberta’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man was hospitalized in serious condition following his arrest by the Calgary Police Service earlier this month.According to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), the incident began on June 17 shortly before 5 p.m. when Calgary police arrested a man at a residence in the Huntington Hills neighbourhood.Prior to the arrest, tactical officers surrounded the home, instructed nearby residents to remain indoors and called on the man to exit the property.After being taken into custody, the man was transported by general duty officers to the Calgary Police Service arrest processing unit, arriving at approximately 5:30 p.m.ASIRT said an officer requested medical assistance shortly after the man arrived at the facility after observing signs of physical distress. The officer reported the man appeared sweaty, clammy and pale..ASIRT clears Lac La Biche RCMP officer in fatal shooting of knife-wielding man\n\n.Police removed the man's handcuffs and reapplied them with his hands positioned in front of his body while staff at the processing unit provided medical care.Emergency Medical Services later arrived and paramedics assumed treatment. Before 7 p.m., the man was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.As of last week, he remained in hospital in stable condition.The incident has been designated a Level 1 investigation by the Police Review Commission, which directed ASIRT to examine the circumstances surrounding the arrest and subsequent medical emergency.Under Alberta's Police Act, a Level 1 investigation involves incidents resulting in serious injury or death, or cases involving serious or sensitive allegations concerning police conduct.ASIRT said the information released reflects what investigators have been able to confirm at this early stage and noted the investigation remains ongoing.No further details have been released.