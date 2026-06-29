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ASIRT investigates Calgary police arrest after man hospitalized in serious condition

Alberta’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man was hospitalized in serious condition following his arrest by the Calgary Police Service earlier this month.
Alberta’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man was hospitalized in serious condition following his arrest by the Calgary Police Service earlier this month.WS file photo
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