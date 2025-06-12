ASIRT investigates CPS officer-involved shooting in southeast Calgary

An officer-involved shooting in Calgary’s Manchester industrial area is under investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) after a man was injured during a police operation on June 6.According to ASIRT, two plain-clothed Calgary Police Service officers in an unmarked vehicle saw a civilian vehicle with several occupants, one of whom displayed a handgun. The officers followed the vehicle into the Manchester area where a traffic stop was conducted with the assistance of backup units.When the vehicle stopped, one passenger fled on foot while the others remained and complied with police commands. Two uniformed officers in a marked vehicle pursued the fleeing man and located him about 300 metres away near a group of buildings.One officer armed with a handgun discharged their weapon, striking the man multiple times. The second officer was carrying a shotgun. Additional officers arrived and provided medical aid before the man was taken to Foothills hospital.A 3D-printed handgun with .22 caliber rounds was found in the man’s possession. One officer has been designated as a subject officer, and ASIRT will investigate whether the use of force was lawful.All officers at the scene were wearing activated body cameras, and ASIRT has also received footage from the police helicopter, HAWCS. No further details will be released until the investigation is complete.As a result of this incident, Tomy Loranger, 32, of Calgary, has been charged with:- Pointing a firearm- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle- Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition- Possession of a firearm contrary to an order- Using a firearm in the commission of an offence – assault with a weapon- Using a firearm in the commission of an offence – assaulting a peace officer with a weapon- Assault with a weapon- Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon- Careless use of a firearm- Possession of a weapon obtained by the crimeHe is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.Cheth Mackonne Mitchell, 36, of Chestermere, was charged with breach of a release order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 16, 2025.ASIRT’s role is to independently examine incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death, or involve serious allegations of misconduct.