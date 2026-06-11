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ASIRT investigates EPS letter sent during child homicide prosecution

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officerWS Files
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Abpoli
Asirt
Ableg
Mike Ellis
Eps
Matthew Block
Ashley Rattlesnake
Nina Napope Dumais
Court of King's Bench Justice Jody Fraser
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