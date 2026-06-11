ASIRT investigates EPS letter sent during child homicide prosecution

Alberta's police watchdog has launched an investigation into a letter sent by the Edmonton Police Service to Crown prosecutors during the criminal prosecution of a woman convicted in the death of an eight-year-old girl.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced Thursday it is investigating allegations arising from a Sept. 8, 2025 letter sent by Edmonton police to a senior official with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service during the prosecution of Ashley Rattlesnake.Rattlesnake later pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of eight-year-old Nina Napope Dumais and was sentenced to eight years in prison on Feb. 27, 2026.During sentencing, Court of King's Bench Justice Jody Fraser raised concerns about potential misconduct related to the letter, prompting further scrutiny of the matter.ASIRT said its investigation follows a referral from Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis, who asked the Police Review Commission (PRC) on June 5 to review the issue and determine whether further action was warranted.The then-acting chief executive officer of the PRC subsequently initiated a complaint under Section 42.1 of the Police Act, classified it as a Level 1 complaint and directed ASIRT to investigate.Level 1 complaints include incidents involving death or serious injury, as well as serious or sensitive allegations involving police conduct."ASIRT's role is to provide independent oversight when serious or sensitive questions arise about police conduct. This investigation will be conducted carefully, fairly and without predetermined conclusions," said acting executive director Matthew Block."Our responsibility is to follow the evidence, assess the matter within our mandate and provide the public with confidence that the process is independent.".ASIRT emphasized that opening an investigation and classifying a complaint as Level 1 does not constitute a finding of misconduct.The agency said it will not comment further on evidence, investigative steps or possible outcomes while the matter remains under investigation.ASIRT operates as an independent branch of the Police Review Commission and is responsible for investigating serious incidents and sensitive allegations involving police officers across Alberta.