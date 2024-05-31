ASIRT investigates Lloydminster arrest and detention leading to death of newborn baby

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the arrest and detention of a woman in Lloydminster, which resulted in the death of her newborn infant. The incident began on May 9, when Kitscoty RCMP officers arrested a woman on outstanding warrants and transported her to the Lloydminster RCMP detachment, where she was lodged in cells.Following a judicial interim release hearing on May 10, the woman was ordered to remain in custody pending court. Subsequently, a physical altercation occurred between the woman and a Lloydminster RCMP officer, after which she was returned to her cell without further incident.Over the next few days, the woman received medication prescribed by Alberta’s Virtual Opioid Dependency Program at 2:01 p.m., 5:05 p.m., and 9:59 p.m. on May 12. However, on May 13 at 12:40 a.m., the cell guard found the woman in medical distress, appearing to have a seizure. Emergency Medical Services were called, and she was transported to the Lloydminster Hospital in Saskatchewan.During the medical examination at the hospital, it was determined that the woman was pregnant. An emergency C-section was performed, but sadly, the newborn infant passed away a few hours later.ASIRT's investigation will focus on the conduct of the police during the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the woman’s arrest and her time in custody. No additional information will be released while the investigation is ongoing.ASIRT is mandated to investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct, with the aim of providing effective, independent, and objective oversight.