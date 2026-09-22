ASIRT investigates RCMP officer accused of excessive force at Whitehorse shelter

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating allegations an RCMP officer used excessive force while removing an intoxicated woman from a Whitehorse emergency shelter.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said the incident occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 11 after a staff member at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter called police for assistance.Shelter staff told RCMP an intoxicated woman was in the men's sleeping area and refusing to leave. They also said there were no beds available for her to stay overnight.An RCMP officer arrived shortly before 2 a.m. and found the woman lying on the floor in the men's sleeping quarters.According to ASIRT, the officer attempted to get a response from the woman but was unsuccessful.The officer then grabbed one of her legs and began dragging her out of the building, investigators said.As the woman was pulled through a doorway, her shirt caught on a doorstop and was pulled off, exposing her upper body.ASIRT said the officer placed the shirt over the woman's torso before continuing to drag her outside and onto the sidewalk.The officer then left the scene..Approximately 40 minutes later, another RCMP patrol unit arrived and took the woman into custody.ASIRT said its investigation remains in its early stages and cautioned that the information released reflects what investigators currently know.No further details were released.ASIRT investigates cases in Yukon under an agreement with territorial authorities involving deaths, serious injuries and serious or sensitive allegations involving police officers.The agency is part of Alberta's Police Review Commission and operates as an independent, civilian-led body responsible for investigating potential criminal offences involving police.