ASIRT investigating Calgary police shooting after man allegedly approached officers with bow and arrow

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after Calgary officers shot and critically injured a 36-year-old man who allegedly approached police carrying a bow and arrow outside a southwest Calgary home.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said the confrontation occurred July 30 at a residence in the 1000 block of Bridlemeadows Manor S.W.Calgary Police Service officers were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. after receiving a report that a man was firing a bow and arrow in a backyard. Police had already been called to the same residence earlier that night.According to ASIRT, officers determined the 36-year-old was prohibited by conditions of his release from being at the residence or possessing weapons.Despite those conditions, police found the man inside the home.Officers began speaking with him and repeatedly asked him to come outside without weapons.Approximately an hour later, ASIRT said the man emerged through the front door carrying a bow and arrow and moved toward officers positioned in the driveway.Police responded by deploying a police service dog and firing both a 40-mm less-lethal impact weapon and a service pistol in close succession.Officers immediately administered first aid after the shooting..Paramedics transported the man to hospital in critical condition. His condition was subsequently upgraded to stable.The Police Review Commission directed ASIRT to investigate the shooting as a Level 1 matter.Under Alberta's Police Act, Level 1 investigations generally involve incidents resulting in serious injury or death or serious and sensitive allegations concerning police conduct.Danny Martin, 36, has been charged with four counts of assault of a peace officer with a weapon, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and four counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.He will next appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.ASIRT cautioned that its investigation remains in its early stages and that the information released Friday reflects investigators' current understanding of the incident.No determination has been made regarding whether the officers' use of force was justified.ASIRT operates as part of the independent, civilian-led Police Review Commission and investigates potential criminal offences involving Alberta police officers, including incidents in which police actions may have caused serious injury or death.