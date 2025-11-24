ASIRT probes death of Calgary man who went into medical distress after taser struggle

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a Calgary man died Sunday following a chaotic confrontation with officers during a mental-health call in the city’s southeast.Calgary police said they were called around 4:40 p.m. to a home in the 3900 block of 30 Ave. S.E. after EMS requested help over safety concerns involving a man in his 40s who was reportedly behaving erratically.Officers said the man turned combative as they tried to take him into custody and allegedly assaulted one of them. Police deployed tasers, but the man continued to fight before suddenly going into medical distress. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.No officers suffered serious injuries.As required under provincial rules, the Director of Law Enforcement was notified and ordered the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team to take over the case. Police say no further information will be released while the watchdog’s investigation is underway.