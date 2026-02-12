ASIRT probes fatal Yukon RCMP shooting near Whitehorse

Alberta’s police watchdog has taken over the investigation into a fatal RCMP shooting in Yukon after an armed suspect was shot during an attempted arrest south of Whitehorse.Under an agreement between the Alberta and Yukon governments, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the Jan. 27 incident involving Yukon RCMP officers.According to Thursday statement, Yukon RCMP activated its Emergency Response Team (ERT) that day to locate and arrest a man wanted on outstanding warrants for firearms offences and other matters.At approximately 12:10 p.m., officers located the suspect’s vehicle near Sawmill Road, just off the Alaska Highway south of Whitehorse. ERT members moved into the area and developed a plan to take the man into custody. Before officers could act, however, the suspect drove away and entered the Alaska Highway.Police then used what was described as “deliberate contact” with the vehicle, forcing it off the road where it became stuck in a snow-filled ditch..Officers issued verbal commands while the man remained in the driver’s seat. Instead of complying, police allege he attempted to free the vehicle, spinning the tires at high speed. During the standoff, officers deployed chemical munitions, distraction devices and less-lethal rounds in an effort to prevent him from fleeing.At approximately 1 p.m., the man exited the vehicle. An encounter followed, the details of which remain under investigation. Officers initially fired a less-lethal projectile launcher before discharging their service firearms, striking the man.Police moved in immediately to provide emergency medical assistance. .An imitation firearm was recovered from the ground nearby. Emergency Medical Services attended and assumed care, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.ASIRT said its investigation is ongoing and investigators are seeking witnesses or anyone with relevant video footage. The agency has asked members of the public to contact investigators at 780-644-1483.ASIRT operates within Alberta’s Police Review Commission as an independent, civilian-led body responsible for investigating incidents involving serious injury, death or sensitive allegations against police. Through its agreement with Yukon, ASIRT also handles similar cases involving territorial officers.